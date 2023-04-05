Sections of Rockaway Beach will close to swimmers and sunbathers this summer as work to shore up the peninsula's coastline extends into its fourth year, the parks department announced on Tuesday.

The closures will start on Memorial Day weekend, and will shutter 10 to 15-block sections of the beachfront between Beach 116th and Beach 143rd streets. The construction will shift throughout that area all summer, closing off areas on a rolling basis, officials said.

The entirety of the beach’s boardwalk and concessions will remain open throughout the summer — as well as more than 70 other blocks of sandy waterfront, officials said.

“Rockaway Beach is a vibrant, much-loved summertime destination for residents and tourists alike, and we’re proud that this summer much of the beach will be open while this necessary resiliency work continues,” said Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue.

The construction is part of the Army Corps of Engineers' $336 million project to repair sections of the beach damaged by erosion and flooding from severe storms. The work kicked off in 2020 and is scheduled to wrap in 2026. As part of the project, the Corps is installing 14 new jetties that protrude out into the ocean and trap sand to ease erosion. It's also repairing five jetties already in place.

“There is no question, the Rockaways have been severely impacted by coastal storms and intense erosion over the years,” said Col. Matthew Luzzatto, the commander of the Corps' New York District. “The improvements we’re making as part of our ongoing Coastal Storm Risk Reduction Project will go a long way toward reducing risk to these communities from future storms.”

Last summer, the project closed areas of the Rockaway coastline between Beach 90th and Beach 116th streets.