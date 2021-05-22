While New York City and state officials lift COVID-19 restrictions, the Archdiocese of New York said it will institute sections in its churches for unvaccinated parishioners or those who want to continue practicing social distancing.

Diocese officials also said collection baskets, hymnals and bulletins will be once again communally used, and fully-vaccinated churchgoers may participate in the choirs and as altar servers.

The Brooklyn Diocese has also announced that all Catholic churches in Brooklyn and Queens will lift capacity restrictions this weekend, though masks are encouraged inside churches on all parishioners.

The state reported Saturday that 63% of all adults in New York have received at least one vaccine dose and 54% completed their vaccination series. Including the state’s minors 12 years old and up, 52% of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 44% have completed their vaccination series. Currently anyone 12 years old and up can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are only available to adults over 18.

As vaccinations continue, the state also reported Saturday that the seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 0.95%, the lowest since September 25th.

The city reported a 1.22% seven-day rolling positivity rate Saturday.