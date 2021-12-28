Apple has closed all of its New York City locations to retail customers, as COVID-19 cases continue to sharply increase due to the omicron variant.

The 12 stores, which include Fifth Avenue, Grand Central Terminal, and Meatpacking District, will be open for online order pick-up; in-store shopping and Genius Bar appointments will be available at select stores.

While the company has temporarily closed other stores across the world, NYC is the first city to have all its locations closed to in-store customer traffic. COVID cases are spiking in New York City and New York, with record numbers of tests resulting in record numbers of positive cases.

Some Apple retail employees participated in a walkout on Christmas Eve, which included calls for more safety measures, like N95 masks.

"We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees," Apple said in a statement Monday, according to Bloomberg News. "We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave."

Apple's has delayed a return to its offices indefinitely.

This article has been updated to reflect that some locations may offer limited in-store shopping and Genius Bar support.