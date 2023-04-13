A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that the abortion pill mifepristone could remain available — following competing rulings last week. But the latest decision reduced the timeframe in which the pill could be used during pregnancy and prohibited its distribution by mail, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans modified an order by a federal court in Texas last week that granted a request from anti-abortion groups to suspend access to mifepristone, which has been in use for decades.

The appeals court ruling this week maintained access to the drug, but reversed FDA rules from 2016 that extended the time of pregnancy during which the pill can be dispensed from seven weeks to 10, according to the AP.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said this week the state would stockpile another drug, misoprostol, which can also be used for abortions and miscarriages and is typically prescribed in combination with mifepristone.

Last Friday's ruling drew widespread condemnation from abortion advocates and Democratic leaders, creating a legal limbo for those who use and prescribe mifepristone, which was approved by the FDA in 2000.

The case is likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.