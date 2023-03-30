Mayor Eric Adams hosted an undisclosed dinner on Saturday at Gracie Mansion with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive with a national platform who has openly criticized the mayor in the past, along with other Democratic lawmakers, according to a city councilmember who accompanied her.

The dinner may be a sign that Adams — who spent the early part of his tenure criticizing left-leaning members of his party — is trying a more conciliatory approach to fellow Democrats.

It follows a report by Gothamist last week that there have been signs of a thaw in the cold war between Adams and Ocasio-Cortez — two high-profile and ideologically opposed Democrats who have traded attacks, but now appear to be looking for ways to collaborate. In an interview, Ocasio-Cortez said that their relationship was “getting to a place of workability.”

Councilmember Tiffany Cabán of Queens was among those who attended the event. Jesse Myerson, her director of communications, told Gothamist that the councilmember had been invited as a guest of Ocasio-Cortez.

A host of policy issues, including “immigration, NYCHA, public safety, storm resilience and sanitation” were discussed, according to Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, who was also present at the event.

Neither Ocasio-Cortez nor the mayor’s office would confirm the meeting.

“The mayor meets with elected officials from across the city every single day to help benefit the lives of New Yorkers,” said Fabien Levy, the mayor’s press secretary. “We don’t talk about private conversations.”

The event comes as Adams confronts low approval ratings and a contentious budget battle with the City Council.

For some, the gathering of strange political bedfellows signals a shift in the mayor’s strategy.

“He’s being criticized from the right and the left,” said Susan Kang, a political scientist at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “Perhaps swagger is out and building bridges is in.”

In Albany, the mayor has adopted a more diplomatic approach than during his first year in office. He has gone out of his way to meet with Democratic leaders of the state Legislature — Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie — who have disagreed with him on bail reform. He has also changed his rhetoric around criminal justice, emphasizing the need to address repeat offenders as well as provide greater funding for district attorneys and public defenders.