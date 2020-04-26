For people who are being forced to quickly return to work outside their homes after being sick, antibody testing might at least be able to offer some information and peace of mind, says Dr. Ramon Tallaj, founder and chairman of the board of Somos Community Care. The network of nearly 2,500 doctors serving low-income patients across the city has tested about 1,000 people for antibodies since it launched the initiative a couple of weeks ago and is expanding to new testing sites.

One of the tests Somos is using comes from a Georgia company, RayBiotech, which initially said its test was 85 percent accurate but later claimed 90 to 92 percent accuracy after subsequent testing. It is still awaiting FDA review of its application for emergency use authorization.

“We have to keep helping our people,” said Tallaj. “While there’s no panacea, any answer now is better than going to work without knowing anything.”

Unlike some testing sites, which are charging people out-of-pocket for antibody tests, Tallaj said his organization is offering them to patients for free and has spent upwards of $7 million on the initiative so far.

He called the current tests that are available the “JC Penney” of tests. “Maybe tomorrow someone will come out with the Neiman Marcus test, and if we have it, I hope to see the Neiman Marcus test come to the people who need it the most,” he said.

Tallaj said doctors at Somos offer patients a disclaimer about the tests when they get them.

Despite all the caveats and uncertainty, many New Yorkers still have a strong impulse to get tested.

David, a paralegal from Crown Heights who went to get tested at the Clinton Hill MedRite on Friday, says he suspects he had a mild form of the coronavirus in March.

“I’ve read the news that nobody knows for sure that there’s immunity or that it’s long-lasting, so I’m not really sure it will make me feel that much more secure,” said David, who declined to give his last name. But he said he believes a positive test result might come in handy in the future.

“When it comes time to go back to work, I have a feeling that people who can prove that they've already had it will somehow get preferential treatment to be able to go and move around, and I’m hoping that this will help,” he said.

Compernolle said MedRite provided little information about the test when he went in to get his finger pricked, which took about five minutes.

“When the nurse was filling out the paperwork, I asked some questions and she shook her head like, ‘I don’t know,’” said Compernolle. “Luckily, they weren’t overpromising anything,” either.

By contrast, the state Department of Health offered a handout with answers to a long list of questions at the testing site it set up at a C-Town in Park Slope Friday. The handout explained how antibodies work, when they can be detected, and the likelihood that a test will trigger a false positive by registering antibodies that someone has developed in response to a different respiratory disease (the state test is “93 to 100%” accurate, the handout said).

The handout also addressed the question of whether a positive test result indicates immunity.

“This won’t be known until people who have [antibodies] are exposed again to [the novel coronavirus] and we can study whether any of them are infected again,” it said, adding that it’s also unclear how long the antibodies last.

“In the meantime, this test is the best we can do to indicate some sort of immunity,” the FAQ concluded.

Angela Chiarelli, 63, went to C-Town to get the test Friday after hearing about the pop-up on the Nextdoor app. Chiarelli is a patient access representative at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and said she waited over an hour for the test, “so I don’t have to be nervous going back to work.”

For some on line to get tested, it was hard not to get their hopes up about the results they would receive in the next 72 hours.

“I’m curious and, of course, I’m hoping I had it and I’m past it and maybe I can go back to some sense of normalcy,” said Ari Benami, 56. He added that he also hoped to contribute to the statistics about the virus, “so, generally, we will know what’s going on.”

“The more tests we do, I guess the smarter we are about this,” Benami said, “and hopefully we can get out of the lockdown soon.”