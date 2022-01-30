New York City will deliver antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 for free to residents who test positive and are at high risk for serious illness.

“We want to make sure no one with COVID has to move throughout the city, especially for those who have [sic] immune-compromised, or our elderly. We want to bring it to you,” Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday during a press conference at the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized two antiviral pills for emergency use last month: Paxlovid made by Pfizer, which is headquartered in the city, and molnupiravir made by New Jersey-based Merck. City officials said they have acquired both brands, which are taken daily for five days to reduce the amount of virus in the body and prevent symptoms from worsening.

Paxlovid is authorized for use in adults and children 12 years and older. Three pills are taken together twice a day, for a total of 30 tablets over five days. Molnupiravir is approved for adults 18 years or older; four tablets are taken every 12 hours for five days, for a total of 40 pills.

City officials said they began delivering the antivirals in late December in partnership with Alto Pharmacy. Supplies of the drugs are limited, but city officials didn’t immediately say how much they had in stock.