The National Weather Service extended its heat advisory through Tuesday night, warning temperatures will climb into the low 100’s when humidity is factored in.
In addition to searing temperatures and extreme humidity, both days could bring scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
The city of Newark activated a network of emergency shelters for homeless residents and the National Weather Service urged people to stay in cool, air-conditioned spaces and take frequent breaks if you have to work outside.
Older people and those with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, and an estimated 350 New York City residents die each year from conditions exacerbated by heat.
A spokesperson for the city’s Parks Department didn’t return a request for comment right away on whether the city’s public pools would remain open later, though a map of public pools, fountains, and water features can be found on the city’s website.
Cooling centers — or public air conditioned spaces like libraries, senior and community centers — will be open during their regular hours, for those seeking respite. A report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander’s office found many of those cooling centers were closed during part of last month’s heatwave.
More showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday could help break the heat, bringing clear skies and cooler temperatures in the mid to lower 80’s through the weekend and into next week.