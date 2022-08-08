The National Weather Service extended its heat advisory through Tuesday night, warning temperatures will climb into the low 100’s when humidity is factored in.

In addition to searing temperatures and extreme humidity, both days could bring scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The city of Newark activated a network of emergency shelters for homeless residents and the National Weather Service urged people to stay in cool, air-conditioned spaces and take frequent breaks if you have to work outside.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, and an estimated 350 New York City residents die each year from conditions exacerbated by heat.