The “quick-moving low pressure” system will begin as rain late Monday night, turning into snow after 1 a.m, according to the National Weather Service.

Another winter storm is headed to New York City Monday night, with meteorologists predicting up to an inch of snow for the region.

New York City, Westchester, the Lower Hudson Valley, Northern New Jersey and Western Long Island could see up to an inch of snow accumulate, with the storm expected to push out of the region by 7 a.m.

The storm’s timing could make for a slushy and slick commute Tuesday morning and the snow that does fall is expected to be on the wetter side, according to the National Weather Service.

Frigid air will follow the Tuesday morning snow, with temperatures expected to plummet down to the mid-20’s with the wind chill that night. Much of the rest of the week looks sunny with highs in the upper 40’s, though Friday into the weekend could bring some more rain.