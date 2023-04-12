A union representing 2,500 administrative staff at Rutgers University says it’ll institute a strike pledge — a way of gauging interest in a strike — even as three other unions representing 9,000 faculty say they’re making progress in negotiations that could end their own historic walkout.

The Union of Rutgers Administrators Local 1766, also known as the URA-AFT, said the strike pledge would occur “soon.” That would be a potential precursor to a strike authorization vote.

“The URA has been bargaining for the past 10 months, but has not made much progress on many of our key priorities, including fair salary increases, telework, career pathways and equity for our essential workers,” the administrative union wrote in a statement late Tuesday. “Our members’ commitment towards a strike pledge is representative of our willingness to escalate to win a fair contract.”

But representatives of the three faculty unions that have been striking since Monday said late Tuesday that they “feel good” about the status of marathon negotiating sessions. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had called union representatives and university negotiations to Trenton to work out a deal with the aid of state mediators Monday, and those talks were continuing.

“We expect a late night tonight,” Rebecca Givan, president of the Rutgers AAUP-AFT Academic Worker Union, said from Trenton in a Zoom call with striking faculty just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. “We don’t think we’ll have a contract tonight but we’ll be back in the morning, and we feel good.”

Givan and other negotiators had just listened to WNYC’s monthly call-in show, “Ask Governor Murphy,” where the governor described New Jersey as one of the “quintessential American organized labor states.”

Among unions’ core demands are better pay and job security for adjunct faculty members — part-time lecturers who get paid significantly less than their full-time and sometimes tenured peers for teaching classes, and who have to reapply for jobs each semester.

On the show, Murphy acknowledged Rutgers and other universities have been increasingly relying on such staffers to teach classes.

“I want to get a solution that exudes, that reeks fairness to all of the categories that we’re talking about,” Murphy said.

He didn’t directly address a caller’s question about whether he had concerns that David Cohen, a former head of employee relations under Republican Gov. Chris Christie, was among Rutgers’ lead negotiators. Christie had a notoriously contentious relationship with public worker unions, particularly the state’s largest teaching union, the New Jersey Education Association.

Whitney Strub, an associate professor of history at Rutgers-Newark, said on the Zoom call he was happy to hear Murphy “affirm a commitment to diversity and equity.” And he said he was encouraged by progress in negotiations.