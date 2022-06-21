Another person detained by the city Department of Correction has died, officials confirmed Tuesday, marking the eighth person to die in city custody this year and the second in as many days.

Albert Drye, who was being held at Bellevue Hospital’s Prison Ward, died at 11:34 a.m. according to information provided by The Legal Aid Society, which was representing him, and the DOC. The city did not provide information on the cause of death.

“Any death in custody is a tragedy, and it’s disheartening to hear about the passing of this individual,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement. “To learn that a loved one passed away while incarcerated is not only devastating, but extremely traumatizing. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who loved this individual.”

Legal Aid chastised the department for not being more forthcoming with information regarding Drye’s death, whom the Daily News reported was 50 years old.

“We are both heartbroken and outraged to learn of Albert Drye’s passing,” the group said in a statement. “So far, DOC has refused to provide Mr. Drye’s lawyers with the most basic information concerning his passing, and this is an all-to-common scenario.”

Legal Aid added the city corrections department was overseeing “a full-fledged humanitarian crisis.”

Ongoing staffing shortages and mismanagement have led to what advocates and some city leaders describe as dangerous and inhumane conditions for inmates. Medical personnel have also voiced concerns over their own safety inside the city’s jail facilities.

Critics have been demanding a federal takeover of Rikers Island — the city's main jail campus — arguing that the situation has spiraled out of control. But earlier this month, a federal judge granted the city more time to implement a plan to fix the issues, which have included attacks on inmates and lack of prompt medical attention. Last year, 15 men died while in custody at Rikers.