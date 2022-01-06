New York City restaurant owners who were optimistic the holidays would mean a return to their money-making season had their hopes dashed at the last minute as the omicron variant spread quickly, impacting businesses and staff. The disruption compounded the industry's struggle of balancing thin margins with shifting efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A new report released this week by the New York State Comptroller’s office details the effect that struggle has had on New York City’s service economy. According to its findings, which looks at November 2019 to November 2021, restaurants in the five boroughs still employ 30% percent fewer people than they did right before the pandemic. Together with the retail and recreation sectors, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said the job losses across the three sectors make up about 9% percent of total jobs lost across the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic.

“New York City was hit first, hit hardest, and we are slower to recover than other parts of the country,” DiNapoli said. “And because we had such outsized losses, it is a significant part of the national drop in employment.”

While there have been some small gains since the beginning of the pandemic, the comptroller’s report found that overall, New York City’s restaurants, retail, and recreation industries have lost about 169,700 jobs — about 41% of total private sector jobs lost in the five boroughs since November 2019. Of the three, restaurants saw the largest loss, now employing 30% fewer people than before the pandemic, and while many restaurants are actively hiring, the report suggests the sluggish recovery could also be in part due to people leaving the industry for good due to burnout and the higher risk of contracting COVID-19.