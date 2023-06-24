A second fire erupted Friday at the e-bike service store where a blaze killed four people earlier this week, officials said.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke and fire shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, citing a rekindling at 80 Madison Street in Lower Manhattan’s Chinatown. Officials got the latest fire under control shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.