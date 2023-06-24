A second fire erupted Friday at the e-bike service store where a blaze killed four people earlier this week, officials said.
Firefighters responded to reports of smoke and fire shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, citing a rekindling at 80 Madison Street in Lower Manhattan’s Chinatown. Officials got the latest fire under control shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The initial blaze began around midnight Tuesday and spread throughout the six-story building, which houses businesses and apartments. Police said that, of the people who died on Tuesday, there were two women — 62 and 65 years old — and two men, aged 71 and 80 years old. Another 23 were displaced by the blaze.
Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said on Tuesday morning that the earlier fire was “caused by lithium-ion batteries and e-bikes.” Fire officials said the store had been written up for several violations prior to the deadly blaze but continued to operate in an unsafe manner.