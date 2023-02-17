Another dead whale has washed ashore, this time in Far Rockaway. The 16-foot cetacean was spotted Friday morning on the sand near Beach 29th Street.

Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say it’s the 12th whale to come ashore on New York and New Jersey beaches since Dec. 1. Another whale was spotted just days ago in New Jersey on Feb. 14.

At the beach on Friday, staff from New York City’s Department of Parks and Recreation were on the scene. The area around the dead whale had been cordoned off with emergency tape. The juvenile was lying on its belly in the surf and had several deep gouges across its body.

"We mourn the loss of this awe-inspiring creature," said Izzy Verdery, press officer for the parks department. Verdery added that the agency was working with NOAA, the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to make a plan to examine and dispose of the whale's corpse.

Gothamist has contacted NOAA for comment.

This story will be updated. Brigid Bergin contributed to reporting.