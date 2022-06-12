New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani will be barred from participating in this week’s Republican primary debate in person due to his vaccination status – prompting calls from a rival candidate to scrap the event altogether.

At a press conference outside of CBS headquarters on Sunday, Giuliani accused the network, which is hosting Monday’s debate, of failing to provide him proper notice of the vaccination policy.

He said he was initially told that he only needed to provide proof of a negative COVID test, before learning this weekend that the broadcast center requires all guests to provide proof of vaccination.

“I don’t think that’s something that even someone who has chosen to get the shot should have to do, from a constitutional standpoint,” the 36-year-old candidate, who is the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a former adviser to President Donald Trump, said.

He added that he would accept the offer from CBS to participate virtually, though it would “put myself at a disadvantage.” But that option has rankled his fellow candidate, Lee Zeldin, a Long Island congressman who is seen as the frontrunner in the race.

In a statement on Twitter, Zeldin said there was “no good reason the COVID vax mandate should prevent anyone from being on stage IN PERSON.” He went on to suggest that the four candidates – who also include Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wilson – “work together to find another venue that doesn’t require proof of vax.”

A spokesperson for CBS said the vaccination policy had been in place since last year – though it was unclear when Giuliani learned of the requirement.

“This is a policy that was introduced last year in consultation with health care experts, government officials and the many unions representing our employees,” the statement continued. “Any candidate who doesn’t meet this requirement is encouraged to participate in Monday’s debate remotely.”

Giuliani, who was a professional golfer prior to joining the Office of Public liaison under Trump, has made opposition to COVID mandates a central tenet of his campaign, promising to hire back all city workers who were fired for not complying with the rule.

The Republican primary is scheduled for June 28th, with early voting starting on Saturday.