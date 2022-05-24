Outside the Park Slope Food Co-op, a bastion for liberal politics and cheap organic produce, news that neighborhood resident and former Mayor Bill de Blasio was now running for Congress drew mostly sighs and grimaces over the weekend.

“I think it’s an ego move, and I think it’s very silly,” said Cass Vanini, a 50-year-old video editor and co-op member who lives a block away from de Blasio. “He’s got to be one of the most unpopular ex-mayors.”

Vanini, who is white, expressed a desire for more diverse representation.

“I’ve seen a lot of white men in power for a long time,” he said.

However, he did not rule out voting for de Blasio.

“But he has an uphill battle,” he warned.

As de Blasio mounts his political comeback — driven by his pursuit of a newly carved out seat in the 10th Congressional District — interviews with self-identifying Democrats in Park Slope suggested he may struggle to win over those who have traditionally supported his political career.

The neighborhood is among those in the district that includes Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. Although he performed relatively well with voters in the district during the 2013 primary, his relationships with many of those communities have since frayed.