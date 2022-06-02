Lawyers who defend clients in gun-violation cases, survivors of domestic abuse, civil rights groups, and law enforcement organizations also weighed in, asserting a close intimacy with the issues raised by the parties.

“For our clients, New York’s licensing regime renders the Second Amendment a legal fiction,” states an amicus brief submitted by the Bronx Defenders, Brooklyn Defenders Services and the Black Attorneys of Legal Aid, and joined by several other county public defender offices.

A representative of the Bronx Defenders said it would not discuss the Supreme Court case with Gothamist prior to a decision, and the Brooklyn Defenders did not respond to multiple requests for comment, but their brief in support of the challengers’ case was specifically raised in oral argument. It describes a set of cascading harms.

The groups claim Black and brown New Yorkers are unfairly denied licenses to own handguns, let alone permits to carry them in public. They pay a price for such denials — the arrest each year of hundreds of indigent people on gun charges – their clients – along with thousands of others, they wrote. Violators face up to four years in prison and fines up to $5,000.

“New York enacted its firearm licensing requirements to criminalize gun ownership by racial and ethnic minorities,” they wrote.

Remnants of stop-and-frisk

The claim harkened to another problematic stretch in New York City history.

According to the defenders, Black people in New York accounted for 78% of the state’s felony gun-possession cases in 2020, despite making up just 18% of the state’s population.

Non-Latino white people, 70% of the state’s population, accounted for just 7% of such prosecutions. In New York City, the defense attorneys claim, 96% of arrests for gun possession in 2020 were of Black or Latino people, and the percentage has been above 90% for 13 consecutive years.

Such racial imbalances are “no accident,” the attorneys wrote.

They pointed to “stop-and-frisk” policing in New York City, in addition to inequities in the state’s gun-licensing regime. Paul Clement, attorney for New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, of which Nash and Koch are members, referenced the warrantless stops in addressing the court, resurfacing one of the major controversies of former Mayor Michael Bloomberg's administration.

At its peak during Bloomberg’s term – from 2002 to 2013 – nearly 700,000 stop-and-frisk stops were made in 2011, the vast majority being Black and Latino New Yorkers, ostensibly to check for illegal guns. In a 2013 ruling, a federal judge concluded the city’s use of the tactic had been unconstitutional and amounted to racial profiling.

Judge Shira A. Scheindlin noted in her ruling that in 91% of the nearly 4.5 million stops between 2004 and mid-2012, no weapon was found and just 6% of the stops resulted in an arrest.

Her opinion, which led to a series of reforms, found the stops were problematic for another reason: Blacks and Latinos “were more likely to be subjected to the use of force than whites, despite the fact that whites are more likely to be found with weapons or contraband.”

The public defenders cited an analysis showing this pattern persisted after Bloomberg left office, though the number of such detentions has declined dramatically, to a total of some 92,383 stops and 60,583 frisks between 2014 and 2017.

“Still, Black and Latino people were ‘less likely to be found with a weapon’ than others,” the lawyers write, citing New York Civil Liberties Union data. The group long complained that the stops, while ineffective at turning up illegal guns, help explain "soaring arrest rates for marijuana possession," with Blacks disproportionately represented in the numbers.

Solicitor General Barbara Underwood, representing New York in the pending gun case, disagreed with the contention that New York's discretion-laden framework for granting carrying permits has made it an outlier, saying the state’s laws “fit well within that tradition of regulating public carry.”

But Clement highlighted the defenders’ findings before the court, arguing that New York abuses its discretion in permitting, with “real world” costs.

"And if you want to know how this impacts policing," he told the justices, "one of the ways (is) essentially making everybody in New York City a presumptive person who is unlawfully carrying ... that leads to stopping and frisking everybody. "