It’s a family’s worst nightmare.

After years of battling addiction, Leford Williams, 55, fatally overdosed in a Starbucks bathroom in the East Village on a cocktail of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. Police arrived, and EMS workers rushed him to Mount Sinai Hospital. But he couldn’t be saved.

But for 53 days in 2022, Williams’ family had no idea what happened to him. They searched the streets, parks, rehab centers and hospitals, not knowing if he was dead or alive. When his remains were finally returned to them, they were “badly decomposed,” according to a letter from the funeral parlor.

Now Williams’ family is suing the city, saying they were robbed of the chance to properly mourn their brother and uncle — and when they finally did have their chance, their grief was compounded by the indifference of city agencies.

“What you did to my brother you should never do to anyone,” said Geneva Gee, 51. “This is not a throwaway child.”

The suit alleges that the agencies and the hospital that handled Williams' remains violated a little-known protection in the law guaranteeing the “right of sepulcher,” or right to a burial within a “reasonable time” after death.

Gee asked how her brother, who at the time of his death had a license on him listing an address the family shared in Bedford-Stuyvesant, as well as a phone containing multiple relatives’ phone numbers, could simply fall through the cracks.

“You saw a Black male on drugs,” she said. “Autopsy in a potter's field. It seems like that's the pipeline.”

Williams’ death in March 2022 came amid a continued surge in overdose deaths in the city. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, accounts for a large share of the deaths. The medical examiner’s office has struggled to keep up.

In the last fiscal year, the city saw a 20% spike in postmortem toxicology cases over the previous year. Autopsies and toxicology reports are taking upwards of 100 days, more than twice as long as they did before the pandemic, according to the city’s latest Mayor’s Management Report.

It’s unclear if that backlog factored into what happened to Williams, but the family’s lawsuit also named the NYPD and Mount Sinai Hospital for failing to notify them about his death despite having some type of contact with him after his overdose.

A spokesperson for the NYPD declined to comment on the pending litigation. Nicholas Paolucci, a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department, said the case is being reviewed. Julie Bolcer, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office, said all procedures were properly followed and referred additional questions to the Law Department.

Williams’ loved ones called him “LJ” and described him as a style-conscious street vendor who was always on the lookout for a pair of shoes or a jacket that would look good on one of his three siblings or eight nieces and nephews. He grew up between Bedford-Stuyvesant and South Carolina, served in the U.S. Navy as a young adult, and spent years arranging and delivering flowers for shops on the Upper East Side. Even as he battled addiction over many years, his family said he was genuine and generous, never pushing them away.