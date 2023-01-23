Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise will make her first — and possibly only — court appearance Tuesday in last summer’s alleged hit-and-run with a bicyclist. She’ll be before a court that’s designed to dispose of cases quickly.

DeGise, 36, is connected to the political power structure in Hudson County, and the case was moved to Essex county to avoid conflicts of interest. She’ll appear in what’s known as the remand court, a special court meant to help clear a backlog of cases.

The court usually disposes of about 200 per month, compared to about 50 handled by other courts. It takes cases that would usually be assigned to municipal courts, and is designed to accept lesser plea agreements in order to move cases quickly, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office website. DeGise could potentially enter a plea and be sentenced all in one hearing.

DeGise is charged with failure to report an accident and “action in case of an accident,” which is the technical term for hit-and-run. A person found guilty of failing to report an accident can be fined $30 to $100 under New Jersey law. An action in case of an accident charge carries a fine of $200 to $400 and up to 30 days in jail for a first offense, though a sentence of jail time is rare.

DeGise was elected to the city council in 2021 on the slate of Mayor Steven Fulop. She is the daughter of Thomas DeGise, who is both the Hudson County executive and a leader in the Democratic political machine. She works at a county high school and was elected to run the party’s county committee in 2018 before stepping down last year amid a power-sharing deal among political factions.

In July, she was caught on video hitting a bicyclist at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Forrest Street in her SUV and driving on without ever hitting the brakes. She turned herself in to the Jersey City Police about six hours later and the video eventually went viral.