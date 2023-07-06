Amtrak trains going from Philadelphia to New York were temporarily suspended Thursday morning due to overhead power issues at Metropark, according to an Amtrak spokesperson.

Service was restored around 10 a.m., officials said.

“Customers will experience residual delays as trains get back on the move,” said Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams.

Trains from New York to Philly were operating on a limited basis during the suspension, with no substitute transportation available.

Abrams had said earlier in the day that crews were working “as fast as possible” to get service up and running again.

This story has been updated to reflect the resumption of service.