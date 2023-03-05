The MTA’s next major project, Penn Access, could get back on schedule now that Amtrak has agreed to share more track time.

The MTA’s $2.8 billion plan to build four Metro-North stations in the East Bronx and run trains to Penn Station broke ground in December, but the MTA warned shortly afterward that the project could be delayed by up to nine months due to disagreements with Amtrak over access to shared tracks.

However, a new plan struck on Friday with Amtrak, and first reported by The City, could get the project back on track — but at a cost to Amtrak riders.

Amtrak will have multiple outages along the Hell Gate line, which it shares with the MTA. The first begins on Monday, March 6, and will run through September. Amtrak warns that customers on the Northeast Corridor could see delays of up to 30 minutes.

“Amtrak has worked through challenges and has agreed to a long-term single-track outage that affords us an opportunity to recover lost time,” Jamie Torres-Springer, the president of MTA Construction and Development, wrote in a statement.

The MTA still expects the project to be completed by 2027.

“Good example of how the railroads are working together to get all these projects done,” Amtrak spokesperson Craig Schulz wrote in an email.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who’s brokered deals and helped both agencies cut through red tape in the past, said he’s pleased with the arrangement.

“The people and communities in Westchester and the Bronx will reap the rewards of this collaboration, and I’ll continue to prioritize Penn Access’ advancement,” Schumer wrote in a statement.