Now, after two years in the nascent role, Lancman is stepping down. His accomplishments have largely been obscure to the public, raising questions over whether he served cash-strapped energy customers or the former governor who appointed him.

One thing advocates, ratepayers and state legislators agree on: Without a watchdog present, life in the city could get a lot more expensive.

“If sudden rate hikes like this continue, many New Yorkers like me will not be able to live and work (let alone work safely) in the city,” Whittaker said in her letter.

Cuomo appointee

Lancman was appointed to the Department of Public Service, which falls under the Public Service Commission, in November 2020.

His mandate was essentially billed as an advocate, as outlined in a press release announcing his appointment. Lancman, according to the statement, was responsible for safeguarding “the interests of ratepayers and holding accountable those utilities.”

The $189,000-a-year job was created against a backdrop of several high-profile battles Cuomo had waged with the state’s utility companies.

However, the only investigation that appears on the office’s website is a 2021 probe into the prolonged outages and lack of preparedness of five utility companies, including Con Edison, after Tropical Storm Isaias, which knocked out power for nearly 1 million New Yorkers. Some residents in Queens and Long Island remained without electricity for weeks. The probe was started before Lancman’s position was created and appeared to sprawl over many utility company transgressions, even covering settlements for steam service disruptions reaching back to 2018. Cuomo touted it as delivering nearly $190 million in settlements, but individual commercial reimbursement claims for food and medicine were capped at under $11,000, and residential reimbursements were limited to $540 with receipts, $230 without.

Non-traditional advocate

Contrary to how his role was billed to New Yorkers, Lancman told Gothamist that he was never supposed to be a go-between for ratepayers and the utility companies, but rather a representative for Cuomo to ensure the former governor’s policies were executed properly.

“It's very much a high-level legal position in terms of enforcing the law and regulations against the utilities and also a policy level position,” he said, after reviewing the announcement of his appointment. “That doesn't mean that I don't care or take the complaints that find their way to me, but there's no way to read this announcement and conclude that my primary role is to handle and resolve individual customer complaints.”

Lancman acknowledged that his webpage fails to represent the full scope of his work, but said he had participated in many efforts on behalf of energy consumers. Along with helping craft a settlement on behalf of Con Edison and PSE&G customers, Lancman oversaw a study to convert a private Long Island water company into a public entity, and an effort to broaden rural broadband service upstate.

“No political deal”

To understand how Lancman landed the role, it helps to look at the 2019 race for Queens district attorney, in which he was a candidate.

Lancman, who made $148,000 as a Councilmember representing Queens, took the ratepayer protection position two years before he was term-limited out of office and after his bid for the borough’s top prosecutor failed.

The 2019 Queens DA election came down to a pitched battle between long-time Queens Democratic machine insider Melinda Katz and Tiffany Cabán, a candidate with the progressive Working Families Party, which Cuomo tried to destroy by pushing a change in election rules that would force them off the ballot.

Cuomo eventually waded into the race, backing Katz after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backed Cabán.

Lancman bowed out and threw his endorsement to Katz, though he seemed more ideologically aligned with Cabán. It was an election with razor-thin margins – Cabán lost by 60 votes.

Lancman’s last-minute political 180 raised suspicions among reporters, who asked at his press conference endorsing Katz in June that year if he had made a deal to drop out. He denied any quid pro quo.

“Nobody offered me anything to get out of this race,” he said at the news conference. “That’s not the way it works.”