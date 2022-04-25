The Department of Homeless Services and staff at the shelter will help find permanent housing for some of the homeless residents and others will be moved to “suitable” shelters, Savel said. She declined to elaborate.

Since the pandemic lockdown began in the spring of 2020, the Radisson was one of the hotels used as temporary housing for homeless people to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to city officials.

'Reasonable accommodations'

Last summer, when the city moved thousands of homeless people out of hotels and back to dormitory-style shelters, it was forced, through a lawsuit, to assess and provide “reasonable accommodations” to homeless individuals who need to be in a single- or double- occupancy room due to disability or medical needs, according to homeless advocates.

For example, they said, a person who is at high risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 should not be sent to live in a room with dozens of other people.

“My understanding is that the people who are at this hotel are people who were determined, as part of that process, to need to be in a less dense setting,” Simone said.

'The best one'

Krzysztof Kuczek, 62, known as Chris, is one of the Radisson’s residents.

Homeless since 2019, Kuczek said he lived in four congregate shelters in Brooklyn and Manhattan, typically with 30 to 40 people sharing one room. He said fights broke out regularly and the police were often summoned. The Radisson, he said, is the nicest shelter of them all.

“This one is actually the best one because finally I get the single room,” said Kuczek, who was approved for “reasonable accommodations” due to numerous health issues, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

About two months ago, Kuczek received a city-funded rental voucher, enough to pay for a studio apartment in Coney Island. He hopes to move out before June 30th because he does not want to be transferred to yet another shelter.

“Even though I didn't see it, but I like it,” said Kuczek. Unlike the Radisson, there would be no curfew when he has his own apartment.

After living in several congregate shelters, where he had to share a room with 10 or so men, Rafael Albelo, 53, moved into the Radisson and was grateful to have his own room with a private bathroom. He said he no longer fears being stabbed or assaulted.