More than 22.5 million people are breathing bad air across New York City, Newark and its surrounding areas – and just over half are people of color.

These conclusions come from the 23rd annual State of the Air report released Thursday morning by the American Lung Association. It assesses human exposure to known hazardous pollutants such as ozone and particulate matter by analyzing nationwide data initially collected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from 2018 to 2020.

Despite the widespread failing grades, air quality in the New York City-region is improving. State of the Air once again gave failing grades to ozone levels in Manhattan, Queens, The Bronx and Suffolk county, but Staten Island managed to improve to a D.

The report defines the New York City metro region as including the five boroughs, Long Island, Rockland county, Westchester county, 12 New Jersey counties just across the Hudson River and three nearby counties in Connecticut. And it is the only urban area in the Northeast to rank on the list of the 25 most ozone-polluted cities. Too much ozone exposure is linked to negative outcomes during pregnancy and connected to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

But the good news is that particulate matter pollution continues to improve or stay stable . The counties of New York City earned A grades except for Manhattan which got a B. These letter grades were the same as the previous report, but there were small improvements in the underlying levels of particulate matter.

“Over the coming years, we're going to see the investment that New York state is making into clean and healthier,” said Trevor Summerfield, the New York director of advocacy for the American Lung Association. “All things considered in the Metro area, we found that year-round pollution levels in the New York-Newark Metro area improved to its best ever level.”