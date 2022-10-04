At least 100 unionized employees at an Amazon fulfillment center on Staten Island refused to return to work for several hours on Monday evening after a fire broke out at the facility. Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, said 500 workers refused to return to work, after a fire blazed on a shipping dock beside the warehouse.

Happening Now‼️ after a raging fire on ship dock 500 plus workers sat in the break room demanding to be sent home with pay for safety due to the smoke. @amazonlabor Lead organizes are now Marching on the Boss with hundreds of workers!✊🏽 #Alllaborwinter #ALU #UnionStrong pic.twitter.com/PsBrj27NKj — Christian Smalls (@Shut_downAmazon) October 4, 2022

Paul Flaningan, a spokesperson for Amazon, said the fire started in a cardboard compactor. He contested the number of employees who participated, saying it was closer to 100, and that 1,000 employees continued working uninterrupted. Flaningan said the stoppage lasted for around three hours. “All employees were safely evacuated, and day shift employees were sent home with pay,” he said. “The FDNY certified the building is safe and at that point we asked all night shift employees to report to their regularly scheduled shift. While the vast majority of employees reported to their workstations, a small group refused to return to work and remained in the building without permission." A spokesperson for the FDNY confirmed they were called to the warehouse for a dumpster fire just after 4 p.m. First responders extinguished the fire and pulled the dumpster away from the building. No one was injured, the spokesperson said.

Warning ⚠️ Workers screaming EVACUATE yet Amazon refuses to let Night Shift be excused with pay the burnt chemicals from the compactor still linger by docks hundreds of workers want to go home. Amazon will be held accountable @amazonlabor ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/XOpiRHLkQH — Christian Smalls (@Shut_downAmazon) October 4, 2022