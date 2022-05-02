The effort to unionize a second warehouse at Amazon’s Staten Island campus has failed, according to a preliminary vote count by the National Labor Relations Board.
Out of roughly 1,633 employees eligible to vote at the LDJ5 sortation center, 998 cast ballots with 380 voting yes and 618 voting no according to the NLRB's tally: 38 percent of workers voted to support the union, compared to the 55 percent who'd supported the union during the first election at the JFK8 warehouse last month.
Outside the National Labor Relations Board offices in Downtown Brooklyn, union supporters gathered in the public plaza, getting updates on their phones as 'no' votes outpaced union support throughout the afternoon.
While the union vote in early April's vote count had culminated in cheers of excitement and uncorked bottles of champagne, the scene Monday afternoon was a somber one, with workers hugging and comforting one another as the results came in.
"Despite today's outcome I’m proud of the worker/organizers of LDJ5 they had a tougher challenge after our victory at JFK8," Chris Smalls, the Amazon Labor Union president tweeted. "We will continue to organize and so should all of you."
Kelly Nantel, a spokesperson for Amazon said the company was pleased the employees' voices at LDJ5 had been heard.
"We look forward to continuing to work directly together as we strive to make every day better for our employees," she said in a prepared statement.
The second vote was pushed by the same group of current and former Amazon workers who led the first effort at the 8,000-worker JFK8 fulfillment center across the street from LDJ5. The Amazon Labor Union is not affiliated with any pre-existing union. The organizers shocked the world in early April, when their $200,000 crowd-funded campaign bested one of the world’s most powerful companies and formed the Amazon’s first unionized warehouse in the United States.
But they weren't able to muster that momentum in their second union vote.
While the LDJ5 had about a fifth of the workers of JFK8, the campaign presented unique challenges, according to union organizers. Amazon had ramped up it's anti-union tactics in the wake of the JFK8 vote and was able to flood the facility with anti-union consultants who were able to pull employees aside for one-on-one meetings in a way that wasn’t possible at the larger facility, organizers said.
Lawyers for the Amazon Labor Union have alleged rampant anti-union behavior by the company, with 16 new allegations of violations of federal labor law last month, including a charge that the company disciplined and retaliated against union organizers and used coercive statements against them, according to the complaints.
"They were more willing to to have intense union busting activity everywhere in the building," said Julian Mitchell-Israel, the Amazon Labor Union's field director, speaking at an impromptu press conference in the plaza outside the NLRB offices Monday. “They have bred a climate of fear and hate at this building and and it was intimidating for a lot of workers."
Organizers also conceded they'd put so much emphasis in the JFK8 campaign, that they were short on time and resources when it came time to focus on LDJ5.
"We lost a lot of ground to LDJ5, the campaigns were going on at the same time," said Connor Spence, the vice president of membership for the union.
Amazon is challenging the results of the first election before the NLRB, a process that could drag out for months and stall any contact negotiations for the recently formed union. The company argues the union unfairly pressured workers to support their cause and the NLRB tipped the scales in the union’s favor. The NLRB has denied taking sides, though the case has been transferred out of the regional jurisdiction to an NLRB judge in Arizona. A hearing in that case is set for May 23, records show. The company spent $4.9 million last year to thwart unionization efforts on Staten Island and in Bessemer, Alabama, Department of Labor records show. More recent spending was not available right away.
Eric Milner, an attorney representing the ALU, said the group would weigh its legal options after Monday's loss.
The Amazon Labor Union campaigned on the promise of higher salaries, longer breaks and job security by getting workers just cause to protect against random layoffs, among other demands.
Organizers said despite the loss at LDJ5, they were determined to push forward with contract negotiations at JFK8 and to keep organizing Amazon workers on Staten Island and beyond.
“We're still optimistic about the movement going forward," Spence said. "It's a minor setback."