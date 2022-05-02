Kelly Nantel, a spokesperson for Amazon said the company was pleased the employees' voices at LDJ5 had been heard.

"We look forward to continuing to work directly together as we strive to make every day better for our employees," she said in a prepared statement.

The second vote was pushed by the same group of current and former Amazon workers who led the first effort at the 8,000-worker JFK8 fulfillment center across the street from LDJ5. The Amazon Labor Union is not affiliated with any pre-existing union. The organizers shocked the world in early April, when their $200,000 crowd-funded campaign bested one of the world’s most powerful companies and formed the Amazon’s first unionized warehouse in the United States.

But they weren't able to muster that momentum in their second union vote.

While the LDJ5 had about a fifth of the workers of JFK8, the campaign presented unique challenges, according to union organizers. Amazon had ramped up it's anti-union tactics in the wake of the JFK8 vote and was able to flood the facility with anti-union consultants who were able to pull employees aside for one-on-one meetings in a way that wasn’t possible at the larger facility, organizers said.

Lawyers for the Amazon Labor Union have alleged rampant anti-union behavior by the company, with 16 new allegations of violations of federal labor law last month, including a charge that the company disciplined and retaliated against union organizers and used coercive statements against them, according to the complaints.

"They were more willing to to have intense union busting activity everywhere in the building," said Julian Mitchell-Israel, the Amazon Labor Union's field director, speaking at an impromptu press conference in the plaza outside the NLRB offices Monday. “They have bred a climate of fear and hate at this building and and it was intimidating for a lot of workers."

Organizers also conceded they'd put so much emphasis in the JFK8 campaign, that they were short on time and resources when it came time to focus on LDJ5.

"We lost a lot of ground to LDJ5, the campaigns were going on at the same time," said Connor Spence, the vice president of membership for the union.