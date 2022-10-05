Amazon suspended around 50 workers at a Staten Island warehouse for refusing to go back to work on Monday. The workers said they cited safety concerns over a fire that had happened at the facility earlier that day.

Several dozen workers received emails on Tuesday informing them of their suspension.

“Your badge has been suspended pending an investigation,” read one email, which was shared with Gothamist. “You should not return to the site at this time and you will be compensated for your regularly scheduled shifts throughout the course of the investigation.”

The email didn’t say how long the suspension would last.

“When this suspension is up I believe we are going to be terminated,” said one worker, who asked that her identity be withheld, fearing retaliation from her employer. “I’m a single mom of two. I don’t find that fair.”

The suspensions occurred at the JFK8 warehouse, the same one where workers voted to join the Amazon Labor Union six months ago.

Seth Goldstein, an attorney for the ALU, said they were planning on filing labor charges against the company with the National Labor Relations Board for retaliation and discrimination against people engaging in union activity and voicing concerns about worker safety.

“This is a travesty and a full investigation needs to be conducted,” Goldstein said.

James Lally, a spokesperson for the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said the office is aware of the fire and is investigating the situation. A spokesperson for the NLRB didn’t return a request for comment right away.

The Washington Post first reported on the suspensions.

Paul Flaningan, a spokesperson for Amazon, confirmed around 50 employees were suspended. He said the company supports workers' rights to protest over working conditions but added that it wasn’t appropriate to occupy spaces inside the warehouse.

Workers who arrived for the night shift on Monday evening spent the first hour-and-a-half in the breakroom unable to go onto the warehouse floor, with no information from their managers as to why or what had happened, according to several workers who spoke with Gothamist.

When managers eventually started sending them to the warehouse floor after around 8 p.m., many described a noxious smell of burning chemicals and smoke still lingering in the air, particularly on the upper floors.

“The smoke and the fumes were still in the air,” said Derrick Palmer, an organizer for the ALU. He worked a morning shift, but arrived at the facility to support workers that night. He was also suspended the next day. “I saw workers coughing, complaining.”