Support for unions grows, but membership remains low

Recent Gallup polling has suggested that public support for unions has reached heights not seen in sixty years. Even before the pandemic, workers’ desire to join unions was on the rise, according to a 2017 national poll from the MIT Institute for Work and Employment Research.

Still, that surge in interest and public support hasn’t translated to an increase in union membership. Nationwide unionization rates remain at historic lows, with just 10.3% of employees represented by unions in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, New York, which has long had some of the highest rates of unionized workers, bucked that stagnancy last year, with a slight uptick in union membership to 22.2% of workers in the state last year, from 22 percent the year prior, according to BLS.

Nationwide and in New York, new filings for union recognition had also been on the decline for several years. In 2015, 359 workplaces across New York requested union recognition, according to NLRB data. In 2021 there were just 153 new shops that did. So far this year, 44 workplaces have requested recognition including workers at Fordham and Barnard Colleges, the American History of Natural History, Brooklyn Children's Museum.

For the National Labor Relations Board to conduct an election, at least 30 percent of employees in the workplace have to submit petitions saying they want a union vote. Some employers choose to voluntarily recognize the union after that step, but if they refuse, the NLRB will set guidelines and then oversee and verify the results of an election. Federal labor law prohibits employers from firing, disciplining, punishing or demoting union organizers, but there are lots of legal ways companies can undermine organizing efforts. They can force employes to attend “captive audience meetings” that criticize the union, they can pass out their own literature re-characterizing union efforts.

Labor advocates blame lax federal labor laws and the bureaucratic red tape workers confront when they try to bring issues to the NLRB, for years of dropping union membership. Even when employers violate the protections for workers — through misinformation campaigns, intimidation and termination — it often takes months to adjudicate those issues before the board, and even then the punishment isn’t much of a deterrent, said Vincent Alvarez, President New York City Central Labor Council. He pointed to the need for federal legislation like the Pro Act, which is aimed at providing workers more protection to organize, though that’s unlikely to get pushed through a gridlocked Congress.

“It's going to continue to be difficult for working people because of the illegal activity that they're facing and the delays and the tactics by an anti-worker industry that has been set up in this country to try to prevent people from joining unions,” said Vincent Alvarez, President New York City Central Labor Council.

While the laws may not be on their side, the tight labor market certainly is, Alvarez said.

“Workers are exercising new leverage as employers compete for all labor right now,” Alvarez said. “This is leading to higher wages and opportunities for better jobs for workers, and that's good for our economy.”

Organizers face more than just legal hurdles. At the Astor Place Starbucks on a recent afternoon, a woman named Felicia working behind the counter, who declined to give her last name because she wasn’t authorized to speak for the company, said she had no interest in her colleagues’ efforts to unionize. She said her own history with unions has been disappointing.

“I’m sorry, they’re liars,” she said. She described having been represented by a New Jersey union while she was a commercial driver for 18 years. She said she didn’t feel like it gave her support when she needed it. “They never represent me. Whenever you call them they’re never available for you. It’s a scam.”

The pushback

Beyond winning a battle for hearts and minds, the latest crop of organizers in New York said they have faced a firestorm of anti-union tactics. Workers at Amazon and REI interviewed by Gothamist say they’ve been pulled into captive audience meetings where management representatives dissuaded them from unionizing — and they’ve faced managers bad-mouthing their efforts and spreading misinformation about their would-be unions.

Amazon’s tactics have been particularly aggressive, according to workers’ claims filed with the NLRB and a litany of news reports. Attorneys have filed dozens of labor charges with the National Labor Relations Board, but so far the company's tactics haven’t wavered. Multiple union organizers have been fired, several have been repeatedly arrested while they’re talking to workers on the sprawling Staten Island campus, and organizers have received repeated performance write-ups, though they say they’re work quality hasn’t changed. Amazon officials have repeatedly denied any wrong-doing.

In some cases, organizers say they’re hopeful the company’s tactics will backfire.

“When they fired me, I might've been the catalyst for the Amazon labor movement,” said Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union. Smalls was fired in March 2020 on the same day he staged a walkout in protest of COVID-19 safety concerns.