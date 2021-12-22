Citi Bike riders were left stranded on Wednesday after an outage at an Amazon data center knocked out service to the bike-share system during the height of the morning rush hour.

The disruption began shortly after 7:00 a.m., sparking complaints and confusion from monthly subscribers unable to unlock a bike. A spokesperson for Lyft, the Citi Bike parent company, said stations were beginning to come back online as of 9:20 a.m., though some riders continued to report issues.

Outside Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, would-be commuters stood in front of a docking station fruitlessly trying to connect to the bikes with their phones.

“At morning rush? Are you kidding me?” lamented Paul Mindolovich, after learning of the outage from a customer service representative. “Take this off my yearly subscription.”

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) failure was tied to a data center failure in northern Virginia, according to Amazon. It affected several online services, including Slack, the Epic Games store, and a cryptocurrency exchange platform, that run on AWS servers.