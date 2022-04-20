Smalls said the recent victory at JFK8 had empowered employees at LDJ5 to be more open about their enthusiasm for the union efforts, with many donning ALU paraphernalia during their shifts.

“The workers are starting to really be on the more militant side,” he said. “We want to try to reach as many people as possible.”

But the latest push brings a new set of dynamics to the conflict between Amazon and the would-be union.

The second warehouse is a much smaller employee pool than the first one, where more than 8,000 workers were eligible to cast ballots. While that could make it easier on organizers, Smalls said fewer employees means Amazon has been able to focus its labor consultants more directly, in hopes of convincing people to vote no.

An annual disclosure form filed with the U.S. Labor Department’s Office of Labor Management Standards showed that last year, Amazon paid $4.9 million to consultants to thwart union activity in New York City and Bessemer, Alabama where another pending union campaign was underway. Some were eligible to earn as much as $400 an hour or $3,200 a day, according to federal records.

More recent records for the weeks leading up to the historic vote at JFK8 or LDJ5 were not immediately available, though union attorneys said the company’s efforts have only intensified. The company has also mulled banning words like “union” and “pay raise” from the its internal app, according to a leaked memo obtained by the Intercept. Amazon declined to comment on its efforts surrounding the upcoming vote.

Attorneys for the Amazon Labor Union still have 22 open unfair labor violation charges before the National Labor Relations Board, with six new charges filed in April, records show. Union organizers have been written up for talking about the union, managers have confiscated union literature and employees are being forced into anti-union meetings without being told they can opt out, said union attorney Seth Goldstein.

“It's the same. It's just massive union-busting,” Goldstein said. “They're outrageous, they're violating the law. They don't think the law applies to them.”

The vote at LDJ5 comes as the fate of the first vote at JFK8 still hangs in the balance.