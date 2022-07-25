Amazon is denying what it describes as “rumors” that a Carteret, N.J. plant worker’s death during its two-day Prime Day promotion was work-related — saying the employee had chest pains the night prior, but didn’t tell any colleagues or managers onsite.

Suggestions the employee's death were work-related “are false,” spokesman Sam Stephenson told Gothamist by email.

“Our internal investigation has shown that this was not a work-related incident, and instead was related to a personal medical condition,” he said.

But U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, a Democrat representing New Jersey’s 1st District, puts limited stock in a conclusion the company made itself after less than two weeks. He stressed he doesn’t know what happened in the death — but said it’ll be up to the Occupational Health and Safety Administration to provide an unbiased answer.

“Amazon clearly has a vested interest in putting the correct spin on this. It's their reputation,” Norcross, who earlier this year led much of the state’s Congressional delegation in drafting a letter to OSHA, asking it to conduct an analysis that could help determine if warehouse operations like Amazon’s need more oversight. “OSHA has no incentive to do anything but (seek) the truth and find out what happened to prevent any kind of injury or death in the workplace from happening again.”

The congressman, a former union electrician in the construction industry, said he’d worked during three incidents where workers died.

“You will never forget it if you're on that job,” he said. “It is a very big deal."

Stephenson said that given the evidence Amazon has reviewed, “we fully expect that (OSHA) will reach the same conclusion” the company did.

Stephenson’s statement didn’t address when the death took place, but OSHA previously confirmed to Gothamist it took place June 13, the second day of the Prime Day promotion. Carteret officials also confirmed that they responded to a first aid call that morning and transported a person to the hospital.

Thursday Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, wrote on Twitter that he’d learned “disturbing details” of the worker’s death, but didn’t say how he came by any information he might have.

“I was told not only did they take nearly a hour to call 911, he was unconscious on the floor for over 20 mins,” Smalls wrote. “He warned management of chest pains they kept him working in path as a waterspider in heated conditions.”

Smalls hasn’t yet returned emails or a Twitter private message sent Monday seeking more information.

Reddit users whose real names weren’t revealed made similar claims on a thread about the worker’s death. Gothamist has reached out to those users, seeking more information as well.

But Stephenson said that immediately after the employee collapsed, an onside medical expert responded and began treatment. 911 was called immediately as well, and arrived within 16 minutes, he said.