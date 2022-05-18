Amazon discriminates against its pregnant and disabled employees by failing to provide them with reasonable accommodations under the state’s Human Rights Law, the state of New York alleged in court filings Wednesday.

In an administrative complaint sent to the tech behemoth, New York State’s Division of Human Rights outlines several accounts of pregnant workers whose requests for modified duties or scheduling were ignored.

In one case outlined by the state, a pregnant woman asked to not have to lift packages of over 25 lbs. Her request was denied and she was subsequently injured while lifting a heavy package, forcing her into an indefinite unpaid leave. In other cases, Amazon denied requests from disabled workers for modified hours and scheduling that had been requested by medical professionals.

Amazon, a company worth $1.6 trillion, would only be fined up to $125,000, if a subsequent investigation and administrative hearing process determine it violated New York State’s Human Rights Law. But ultimately the company could be compelled to change its policies for pregnant workers through a potential settlement process.

"My administration will hold any employer accountable, regardless of how big or small, if they do not treat their workers with the dignity and respect they deserve," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “Working men and women are the backbone of New York and we will continue to take a stand against any injustice they face."

But Seth Goldstein, an attorney for the Amazon Labor Union, said he doubted a fine would get the company to change course. He’s calling on New York State to claw back the millions in tax breaks it’s given to Amazon through the Excelsior Jobs Program and other subsidies, estimated to amount to more than $389 million, according to the nonprofit Good Jobs First, a national economic policy group.

“While $100,000 to a small employer may be costly, to Amazon that’s pennies,” Goldstein said. “We need a substantial penalty against them.”