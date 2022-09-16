

Almost half of Manhattan workers are back in office buildings on an average weekday, up from 38% in April, according to a new report from the Partnership for New York City.

In a survey of 160 companies with Manhattan offices employing more than 200,000 workers, the Partnership for New York City found 49% of workers were in offices on an average weekday, according to Kathryn Wylde, the group’s president and CEO. She said that Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays are the most popular days for workers to be in the office.

“It’s steady progress in reaffirming New York’s role as a global commercial center,” Wylde said. The survey projects that by January of next year, 54% of workers will be in offices on an average weekday.

“Particularly young employees are beginning to understand that working remotely could have a permanent impact on their careers,” she said. “They’re not building relationships and relationships are what it’s about in terms of getting ahead in business.”

Employers said that a third of workers are negative about returning to the office because they feel they are more productive at home. About a quarter of those surveyed said that their employees do not feel they can depend on public transit, either because it is unreliable or unsafe.