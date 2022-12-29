Close to 300,000 New Jerseyans have gotten health insurance for 2023 through the state marketplace, Get Covered NJ. It’s a 4% increase compared to the same time period last year.

“We are excited to have connected so many residents to quality, affordable health insurance for 2023,” Marlene Caride, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner, said in an announcement this week.

Caride encouraged New Jersey residents to sign up for insurance by Dec. 31 — Saturday — so they’ll be covered at the start of 2023.

The department credited the Inflation Reduction Act for making financial assistance available to New Jersey residents who make up to six times the federal poverty level. Previously, subsidies for health insurance purchased through the marketplace were limited to individuals making $51,040, or $104,800 for a family of four — about four times the federal poverty level.

Enrollees’ health insurance spending is capped at 8.5% of their income, depending on the specific plan. On average, 2023 enrollees will get $573 in financial aid each month. For some New Jerseyans, state officials say, a health plan may cost just $10 a month due to the subsidies.

All New Jersey residents are required by law to have health insurance. Those who aren’t covered pay a penalty during tax time, with some exceptions.

In late November, NJ.com reported that insurance plans purchased through the marketplace will soon be required to cover abortions.

Separately, municipal workers are staring down the prospect of 20% premium hikes on their own state health insurance plans, starting Jan. 1.

Need health insurance for 2023? You can sign up at nj.gov/getcoverednj through the end of January, but if you want coverage at the start of the new year, you’ll have to sign up by Dec. 31.