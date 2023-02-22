The five-foot-long alligator pulled out of a lake in Prospect Park this week is "extremely emaciated" and undergoing treatment after suffering from exposure to cold temperatures, Bronx Zoo officials said Wednesday evening.

The female reptile, dubbed "Godzilla," was slowly warmed to an "appropriate ambient temperature" after it was removed from the lake in a lethargic state, Bronx Zoo officials said. Veterinarians and animal care staff have been feeding the alligator through a tube to provide nutrients, fluids, vitamin-B, antibiotics and antifungal medication.

The alligator also apparently swallowed a four-inch-wide bathtub stopper, but is in too weak a state for officials to attempt removal at this time, officials said.