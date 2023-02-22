The five-foot-long alligator pulled out of a lake in Prospect Park this week is "extremely emaciated" and undergoing treatment after suffering from exposure to cold temperatures, Bronx Zoo officials said Wednesday evening.
The female reptile, dubbed "Godzilla," was slowly warmed to an "appropriate ambient temperature" after it was removed from the lake in a lethargic state, Bronx Zoo officials said. Veterinarians and animal care staff have been feeding the alligator through a tube to provide nutrients, fluids, vitamin-B, antibiotics and antifungal medication.
The alligator also apparently swallowed a four-inch-wide bathtub stopper, but is in too weak a state for officials to attempt removal at this time, officials said.
A spokesperson for the Bronx Zoo said the alligator was extremely underweight when the city Parks Department delivered her to the facility. The typical alligator weights between 30 and 35 pounds, while "Godzilla" came in at 15 pounds, officials said.
“The alligator is currently in too weakened a condition to attempt removal of the stopper. We will continue to provide supportive care for her and determine next steps based on how she responds to treatment," the spokesperson said. "The tragedy of this situation is a reminder that wild animals do not make good pets and that responsible pet ownership means making choices that will not negatively impact an individual animal or the environment.”