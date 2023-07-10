Thomas Abreu, 25, was ordered held without bail on Monday for allegedly going on a shooting spree while riding an electric scooter from Brooklyn to Queens on Saturday, during which an 86-year-old man was killed and three others injured.

Abreu was arraigned via video conference from a hospital bed while he drifted in and out of consciousness. His defense attorney, Jonathan Latimer, declined to enter a plea in Queens Criminal Court, saying that he had only been able to spend about 45 minutes to an hour with his client.

“It’s not clear what medication my client has been given,” Latimer told Judge Scott Dunn. “But he was given certain pills and injections.”

According to Jonathan Selkowe, the Assistant Queens District Attorney presenting in arraignment court, Abreu was identified in two photo lineups and a surveillance video. Selkowe told the judge that when Abreu was confronted by police, he told them he was being chased by Russians and Italians “all wearing earpieces,” and that they were “after him.” When asked about the gun, Selkowe said, Abreu reportedly said he found it in his bag and kept it.

In addition to the fatal killing of Hamod Ali Saeidi, of Queens, officials say four others were shot at, three were hit by bullets and one is gravely wounded.

One witness told police he “felt the bullet pass right by his face,” Selkowe said in court. The D.A. will present attempted murder charges to a grand jury on July 13. Abreu could face 25 years to life, if found guilty.

Latimer, Abreu’s lawyer, asked that his client be placed in protective custody and under mental observation. Latimer said he was not yet prepared to ask the court if Abreu is mentally fit to stand trial.