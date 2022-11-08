A man faces murder and manslaughter charges for allegedly stabbing someone on a subway platform in the Bronx last month.

Saquan Lemons, 27, is accused of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Charles Moore, as the father of two was on his way home from work at Citi Field on Oct. 6.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said in a press release that surveillance video shows the two men tumbling out of a 4 train at the 176th Street Station on Jerome Avenue. Police said at the time that Moore was stabbed multiple times in the back and chest in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack. He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he later died.

“The victim was getting off the train when the defendant allegedly approached him and stabbed him multiple times,” Clark said in a statement. “The father of two, who was on his way home after his work shift at Citi Field, was killed without provocation as horrified commuters watched. We will seek justice for the victim and his family, who lost their loved one because of senseless violence.”

Lemon was arrested on Oct. 8 and has since been indicted on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nine people have been killed on the subway so far this year, compared to six at this time in each of the past two years. In 2017, not a single person had been killed on the subway by the end of October.

But while homicides are up, overall reports of serious crimes on city transit are at roughly the same level as they were before the pandemic, according to a recent Gothamist analysis.