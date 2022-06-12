A man who allegedly stabbed two subway riders in recent days was arrested on Saturday night after cops identified him walking at a busy Queens intersection, authorities said Sunday.

Donny Ubiera, 32, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Police said that the eastern Queens resident was responsible for a pair of unprovoked attacks that left two 7 train riders injured.

In the first instance, Ubiera allegedly slashed a 62-year-old man in the face and hand on a rush hour 7 train shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, police said. The victim fled at the Queensboro Plaza station and later received stitches for his wound, according to the NYPD.

Less than 24 hours later, the assailant allegedly truck again a few stops away, stabbing a 55-year-old man in the neck, before exiting the train at the 74 Street-Broadway station in Queens, according to authorities. The incident happened at 7 a.m. on Saturday, police said, and left the victim in critical but stable condition.