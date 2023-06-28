New York City’s 2023 primary elections have drawn to a close. Now the counting begins — or, for some races, at least the first round of it.

Voters cast their ballots on Tuesday in primary races for 21 of the 51 New York City Council districts, Democratic district attorney contests in the Bronx and Queens, and a number of judicial and party-level races. Staten Island was the only borough that had no primary elections to decide this year.

As of 10 p.m., the city Board of Elections' preliminary results showed:

Yusef Salaam, a political newcomer and member of the exonerated Central Park Five, with a significant lead in the 9th City Council District in Harlem, garnering about 50% of the vote in a crowded race with state Assemblymembers Inez Dickens and Al Taylor with about 85% of scanners reporting.

Incumbent Councilmember Charles Barron, a Brooklyn Democrat who has been in elected office for much of the last two decades, is in an unexpectedly close race. With more than 90% of scanners reporting, challenger Chris Banks had a 51-43% edge over Barron, a lead of nearly 400 votes.

Other Council incumbents — including Democrats Catalina Rivera, Tiffany Cabán, Darlene Mealy and Christopher Marte — were cruising to victory.

The two sitting district attorneys facing a primary — Democrats Darcel Clark of the Bronx and Melinda Katz of Queens — also held significant leads.

Polls closed at 9 p.m.

There was no marquee citywide race on the ballot, and voter turnout appeared to be light — with roughly 149,000 people casting a ballot as of 6 p.m. and during early voting, according to the BOE. Another 15,000 absentee ballots have been tabulated so far, as well.

With ranked-choice voting in place for the second citywide election cycle, some of the more competitive races won’t be decided by night’s end.

Under the city’s system, a candidate who wins 50% of the vote wins outright. If no candidate hits the mark, the last-place candidate is eliminated and their votes are distributed to the voters’ second choice. Subsequent rounds continue until a single candidate wins a majority of the votes.

But ranked-choice voting only applies to city-level elections — such as the City Council elections. It does not apply to the DA or judicial races, which are state-level positions, nor does it apply in races with only two candidates. The next round of counting will take place July 5.

The most high profile City Council race is uptown, where freshman Democratic Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan announced she wasn't going to seek re-election to the 9th District in Harlem. The three-way Democratic race between Salaam, Dickens and Taylor has captured intrigue as a test on whether longstanding Harlem political fixtures can retain control amid a changing political landscape.

Wrongfully imprisoned with four other Black and Latino teenagers for the rape of a white female jogger in Central Park in 1989, the now-49-year-old Salaam made his struggle with the criminal justice system his defining campaign theme. Salaam faced an uphill battle against his competitors Dickens and Taylor, sitting lawmakers who consistently trumped him on campaign fundraising. Taylor and Salaam cross endorsed each other, a tactic unique to the ranked choice voting system.

But if he wins the nomination in the heavily Democratic district, Salaam, who has never held elected office before, would soon represent an area that has historically favored its longstanding political elite over a succession of younger challengers who unsuccessfully challenged the storied Harlem machine.

Voters streaming in and out of P.S. 175 in Harlem Tuesday morning said they’re worried about issues like affordable housing, community safety, cleanliness and drug use, and feel ready for “new blood” in the city’s 9th District.

Adelaide Osafo, a change management consultant who has lived in Harlem for about three years, said she is chiefly concerned about safety and increased rents. She feels like someone new is the best person to tackle those issues.

“I think it’s time for some change, and some newness to come along,” she said, adding that she had not wanted to vote for Dickens after reading some bad press about the assemblymember and evictions.

The Council candidates who go on to win in November will serve two-year terms, thanks to the once-a-decade redistricting process. Four-year Council terms will return for the 2025 elections.

In both district attorney primaries, Democratic incumbents are running in races that would virtually guarantee them re-election if they emerge victorious. No Republican candidates have filed to run in either race.

In the Bronx, Clark faced a challenge from Tess Cohen, a former narcotics prosecutor who now works as a criminal defense and civil rights attorney.

Clark campaigned on a “holistic” strategy to keep residents safe, combining a tough-on-crime stance — especially for gun violence — with programs to support people who are arrested. The two-term district attorney also led calls to revise a 2019 state law that imposed stricter requirements for prosecutors to turn over evidence to defense attorneys, while saying she supports the general idea of the legislation and other recent criminal justice reforms.

Cohen pledged on the campaign trail to open a grand jury investigation into conditions on Rikers Island, which is within the geographic boundaries of the Bronx district attorney’s office. She ran on a progressive platform, pledging to invest more resources in a unit that investigates potentially wrongful convictions and programs to prevent violence and keep people out of jail.

In Queens, Katz appeared on track to win a second term after winning the 2019 primary by just 60 votes, eking out a win against now-Councilmember Tiffany Cabán. Katz promised to take a “community-based approach” with a focus on the main “drivers of crime,” including gun traffickers. The former assemblymember, councilmember and Queens borough president far outpaced her opponents in campaign donations, according to state records.

She faced two Democratic challengers — one on her right flank, and another on her left.

George Grasso, a former high-ranking NYPD official who later spent more than a decade on the bench, touted various programs he helped to launch as a judge to improve the court system and promised to focus more on quality-of-life crimes, such as shoplifting and car theft. Defense attorney Devian Daniels voiced her staunch support for the state’s criminal justice reforms and said she would create more diversion programs for teenagers and people accused of nonviolent crimes.

Additional reporting by Brittany Kriegstein and Michelle Bocanegra.

This is a developing story and will be updated.