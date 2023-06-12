This summer was supposed to mark a major turning point for New York City’s market for Airbnb and other short-term rental sites. But now, hosts and lodgers can expect little change until the end of the peak tourist season. A new law that requires hosts to register with the city will effectively eliminate thousands of vacation rentals for entire apartments on Airbnb, one of the largest rental platforms, but also on sites such as VRBO and Booking.com. Rentals for entire homes and apartments for less than 30 days are already illegal under New York state’s multiple dwelling law. Proponents of the change argue that short-term rentals are worsening the city’s lack of affordable housing by reducing the number of apartments on the full-time rental market. But the agency charged with enforcing the new rule has twice-delayed its full implementation in recent months, and lawmakers are concerned that the agency’s current staff vacancy rate of over 50% is hindering its ability to enforce the law. “They’re missing half the team, and they really need full capacity to get this done,” said Councilmember Carlina Rivera, who co-sponsored the law that passed last year. “There are over 10,000 illegal short-term rentals in operation in NYC in the midst of a perpetual housing crisis, which is unacceptable.” Enforcement of the new rules, originally scheduled to begin on May 9, will now start on Sept. 5, after initially being postponed to July 1. Entire homes and apartments available to rent for less than 30 days make up more than a quarter of the roughly 43,000 Airbnb listings in New York City, according to data provided by Inside Airbnb, which is not affiliated with the company. It advocates for tougher rules on short-term rentals and extracts data from Airbnb's website on a quarterly basis. But only 7,000 of those properties are booked regularly. Under the new law, New Yorkers who want to rent their homes on Airbnb and other platforms must apply for a registration with the city, provide detailed information about their property and clear any outstanding building violations, among other requirements. Hosts are only allowed to rent rooms in their own living space for rentals under 30 days, and they have to be home while their guests are visiting. As of June 5, only 36 applications had been accepted out of a total of 781 received since registration opened in March, according to Christian Klossner, director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Enforcement, or OSE, the agency responsible for implementing the law. Only 13% of applications had been fully reviewed. Seven had been denied because they were for rent-regulated apartments, which are also barred from registering under the new rule Klossner said he was unable to answer questions from Gothamist on the record about how understaffing might affect the city’s ability to implement the new law, which officially went into effect on May 9, despite the delays in enforcement. Airbnb and three hosts filed lawsuits against the city earlier this month, arguing the new rules are overly burdensome and a violation of hosts’ privacy. They’ve asked a judge to invalidate the new requirements. OSE informed the court on Friday that it had delayed enforcement.

“If you have been doing this illegally, you might want to find another way to make a living.”

Tom Cayler, West Side Neighborhood Alliance

If and when enforcement begins, OSE will be responsible for approving registration applications, monitoring compliance with the law, and issuing fines that range from $100 to $5,000 when it finds a violation. The office has the power to conduct investigations, issue subpoenas, hold public hearings and revoke registrations for infractions, which will prevent Airbnb and other platforms from processing payments to unregistered hosts. However, OSE was operating with just 28 of its 60 budgeted positions as of mid-May, according to Deanna Logan, director of the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, which oversees OSE. That’s well above what the Independent Budget Office said is an overall staff vacancy rate of 8% among full-time staff across all city agencies. Councilmembers are currently hammering out the details with Mayor Eric Adams on a city budget of more than $100 billion. Low staffing levels citywide have been an ongoing concern within the City Council. "The recent delays by the Office of Special Enforcement have brought to light the critical importance of funding agencies,” said Councilmember Eric Dinowitz. “We are currently working on a budget that secures the necessary funding for these agencies to operate efficiently.” At a council hearing last month, Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who chairs the housing and buildings committee, called OSE’s vacancy rate “alarming.” Logan said the unit faces a prolonged hiring process for many of its positions. “We just have to beef up the team at OSE,” Rivera said. “There are thousands of these short-term rental sites across the city — they need the tools in order to enforce [the law].” A Gothamist analysis of Airbnb listings in New York City, using data provided by Inside Airbnb, shows that the new requirements have yet to alter the number or type of rentals posted on the site — which is expected, given that enforcement hasn’t started yet. As of May 3, there were 43,303 Airbnb listings in New York City, a slight increase of just under 1% since registration for the new rule opened in March. The proportion of short-term, full-unit listings has also remained stable at about 30%. The new law also allows landlords, co-op boards and other property owners to block their buildings from being registered as short-term rentals. Property owners have submitted applications to the prohibited building list for about 8,000 buildings, city officials said. “If you were a legal host, complying with the laws of the city and state, you have nothing to worry about,” said Tom Cayler, a supporter of the law who chairs the illegal hotels committee at the West Side Neighborhood Alliance. “Contrarily, if you have been doing this illegally, you might want to find another way to make a living.” Airbnb appears to be bracing for the registration rules’ rollout, even as it's suing to invalidate them. In May, it announced that it was revamping its listings for private rooms in tenant- or owner-occupied homes, which are legal to rent for short periods. It now also directs users to the registration process before listing a property, and it streamlined the process for booking stays longer than 30 days, which aren’t affected by the new rule. An “irresistible temptation” The registration rule – known as Local Law 18 – is the latest in a yearslong series of attempts by the city to crack down on illegal short-term rentals. Michael McKee, a veteran tenants rights organizer who fought for its passage in the City Council, said the new requirement may be the only measure that will eventually stop the practice. “Eliminating illegal short-term rentals is a very crucial part of maintaining affordable housing stock,” he said. “Apartments should be for long-term tenants and not for tourists.” Making a false statement in a registration application, or concealing disqualifying information about a property carries a fine of $1,000. Failing to notify OSE about changes to a short-term rental property can bring a penalty of $5,000 for three or more infractions. But fines levied against hosts for existing laws have often gone unpaid, Crain’s reported earlier this year.

“The rules fail to distinguish between New Yorkers who share their homes and illegal hotel operators."

Nathan Rotman, Airbnb