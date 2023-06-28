More Canadian wildfire smoke is heading to the New York metro area.
The National Weather Service, along with state environmental officials in New York, issued an air quality alert on Wednesday that covers New York City, Long Island and the Mid-Hudson region.
The advisory runs until midnight on Wednesday and predicts that the air quality will rise just above 100 — meaning it ranks as unhealthy for sensitive groups. This “orange” alert level calls for people with respiratory issues, children and older adults to take extra precautions, such as wearing masks and limiting outdoor activity.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the NWS have issued a similar alert for the Garden State, though air quality could be worse there compared to New York City. The New Jersey advisory runs from midnight on Thursday to midnight on Friday. It covers most of the state — stretching from the northeast, including Essex, Bergen, Union and Passaic counties, down to Cape May.
But weather forecasts also call for rain across the region for much of the remainder of the week, and the precipitation could counterbalance the influx of smoke by pushing particulate matter out of the air. This is called wet deposition.
While wildfires continue to burn in Canada this week, blankets of smoke have plagued the Midwest as well as portions of New York state in the Adirondacks and near Lake Ontario. Those plumes are now moving south toward New York City. Since Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has issued warnings for Western New York, and on Wednesday morning, Buffalo recorded an “air quality index that reached “unhealthy” levels for everyone, not just sensitive groups.
These widgets show real-time estimates (updated hourly) of the air quality index for select areas in the region, based on data compiled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's AirNow tracker:
According to near-surface forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the worst of the air is sitting west of the metropolitan area and is predicted to mostly remain there through the end of the week. New York City Mayor Eric Adams advised residents to stay indoors.
“Poor air quality is particularly dangerous to sensitive health groups like people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions,” Adams tweeted on Tuesday. “Bring a KN95 or N95 mask with you tomorrow, or make plans to avoid outdoor events just in case.”
The advisory continues a springtime trend caused by the Canadian wildfires. Earlier in June, NYC’s air quality was as bad as smoking a pack-and-a-half of cigarettes if you spent the day working outside.
Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record. Already roughly 29,000 square miles of forest have burned across eastern and western parts of the country. Much of the country is under a continued forecast for extreme to above average fire conditions.