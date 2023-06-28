More Canadian wildfire smoke is heading to the New York metro area.

The National Weather Service, along with state environmental officials in New York, issued an air quality alert on Wednesday that covers New York City, Long Island and the Mid-Hudson region.

The advisory runs until midnight on Wednesday and predicts that the air quality will rise just above 100 — meaning it ranks as unhealthy for sensitive groups. This “orange” alert level calls for people with respiratory issues, children and older adults to take extra precautions, such as wearing masks and limiting outdoor activity.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the NWS have issued a similar alert for the Garden State, though air quality could be worse there compared to New York City. The New Jersey advisory runs from midnight on Thursday to midnight on Friday. It covers most of the state — stretching from the northeast, including Essex, Bergen, Union and Passaic counties, down to Cape May.

But weather forecasts also call for rain across the region for much of the remainder of the week, and the precipitation could counterbalance the influx of smoke by pushing particulate matter out of the air. This is called wet deposition.