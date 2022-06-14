The hearing will focus on accessibility for New Yorkers with serious mental illnesses. It comes on a wave of increased reports of anxiety and depression in children — as well as mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, that were allegedly carried out by teenagers.

James will use information from the hearing to “explore potential areas of reform” and “inform my office for future investigations into allegations of inadequate mental health treatment.”

An investigation by ProPublica and THE CITY published earlier this year illustrated the failures of a promise by the Cuomo administration to improve children’s mental health care.

The number of psychiatric beds for children under a plan launched in 2014 were drastically slashed to generate savings for more preventative community-based and outpatient programs. Critics say the purported benefits of reshuffling resources were never realized and were potentially more damaging for scores of children unable to access care.

“If you or someone you know has been struggling to get care, we want to hear from you,” James said.

The hearing, which will be hosted in person while streaming online, will take place on June 22, at 2 p.m. at James’ Manhattan office. Members of the public are encouraged to submit written or verbal testimony, with James “particularly interested in hearing from those who have had difficulty accessing inpatient services.”