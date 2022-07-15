State Attorney General Tish James agreed to postpone the deposition of former President Donald Trump and two of his children in her investigation, following the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.

Trump, his son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka were set to begin their testimony as early as Friday in a probe of allegedly fraudulent business practices at the Trump Organization. No new dates have been scheduled.

“This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible,” said Delaney Kempner, a spokesperson for the AG’s office. “We offer our condolences to the Trump family.”

Ivana Trump died in her Manhattan home Thursday at the age of 73. She is the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump. Two sources familiar with the matter told the Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell down the stairs.

In June, New York’s top court denied the Trump family’s attempt to avoid testifying in the civil case.