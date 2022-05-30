In 2010, gun-control activists thought they were on the verge of a major victory in Albany.

Led by then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and backed by his considerable fortune, activists were pushing a bill requiring new handguns be equipped with microstamping -- technology allowing a unique code to be etched into each bullet casing as it's fired. The marked casing could then be used to determine the make, model and serial number of the weapon from whence it came. The technology has been billed as an aid to law enforcement seeking to identify a gun used by an assailant.

Ultimately, they came up short. It’s remained that way for the last 12 years.

Now, as New York reels from an increase in gun violence, gun-control activists appear on track for victory once again.

This week, New York could become the second state in the U.S. to begin the process of mandating microstamping capability in newly manufactured handguns sold in New York. The push comes despite significant opposition from the firearms industry. Gun-control activists say they’re hopeful the Democratic-controlled state Legislature will approve a measure advancing the initiative before lawmakers end their annual legislative session on Thursday.

That sentiment is bolstered in part by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s backing as she pushes a series of gun-control measures in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas.

“I'm very hopeful,” said state Sen. Brad Hoylman, a Manhattan Democrat who sponsored the current version of the bill. “Every major [gun-control] group is supporting this bill that would require microstamping technology to be deployed.”

Gun reform bill package

Hochul and legislative leaders have been negotiating a package of gun-control measures in hopes of getting it passed before Thursday. Among other items, they have been discussing bills that would ban the sale of AR-15 semi-automatic rifles to those under the age of 21 and expand the list of professions that can file reports under the state’s Red Flag law, which allows a judge to bar someone from owning guns if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others.

The last-minute push has also revived the long-dormant debate on microstamping, with Hochul making clear she wants it as part of any package the Legislature approves. At a news conference last week, Hochul called the still-emerging technology an “incredible tool to help our law enforcement share information.”

The concept of microstamping drew a lukewarm response from the New York State Sheriffs’ Association, which represents county sheriffs across the state. Peter Kehoe, executive director of the organization, wrote in an email that the association has “not taken a formal position on the issue.”

“We are not opposed to a microstamping requirement, but we are doubtful that it will be of great practical value in criminal investigations,” he wrote.

The existing microstamping bill has been around in various forms since 2009, when Bloomberg made it one of his major legislative priorities at the state Capitol. He argued it had the potential to be a major tool for law enforcement, allowing the authorities to quickly determine who had purchased a gun used at a crime if they found a casing at a crime scene – which is far more common than finding the actual gun.