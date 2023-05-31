A long-delayed system allowing eligible New Yorkers to register to vote online officially launched on Wednesday, nearly three years after it was initially scheduled to be available.

The state passed legislation to expand online voter registration in 2019 and was supposed to launch the new online portal two years ago. But the new system faced a series of delays due to pandemic-era changes in election laws and resource constraints that slowed the sites’ development, according to the state’s Board of Elections.

“Undertaking the creation of a statewide online voter registration system is no small task. Doing so during a worldwide pandemic while simultaneously running a presidential election is even more challenging,” said Jennifer Wilson, a spokesperson for the state election board.

The pandemic forced the agency to redirect staff and resources to other projects, including the construction of an online absentee request portal, Wilson said.

“In spite of the delays, we feel that the final result is an easy to use and secure platform that meets the intended goal of further enfranchising voters in New York state,” she added.

The new online voter registration system, which includes one site built for New York City voters and a different site for voters across the rest of the state, will be available to anyone with access to a computer, tablet or smartphone. The newly launched registration system will no longer require someone to have an identification card issued by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles to use the online portal. Instead, a person can include the last four digits of their Social Security number.

“There’s no more excuses. Everybody can register,” said Vincent Ignizio, the deputy director of the New York City Board of Elections. “Then comes the hard part — you actually have to come out and vote.”

For more than a decade, only people with New York state issued driver's licenses or non-driver identification cards were able to register to vote online through the state DMV’s website. Those individuals already confirmed their identity and have a signature on file.

The new platforms will give people three different options for how to provide a signature. New Yorkers can upload an image of their signature written on a piece of paper or write their signature electronically using a stylus, a mouse or their finger. Alternatively, to simply update an existing registration, people can opt to use their signature already on file.

If for some reason, the state election board does not have a current signature available, the local election board will send a form for someone to sign and mail back.

Ahead of the upcoming June 27 primary election, here are the step by step instructions for how to register online to vote:

What site should I use to register to vote?

If you do have a New York-issued driver’s license, permit or non-driver identification card, continue to use the DMV portal to register or update your registration. That can be found here.

However, if you do NOT have an account with the DMV and live within the five boroughs, register to vote here.

If you live elsewhere in New York, register to vote online through the state Board of Elections website here.

What happens if a New York City voter accidentally uses the wrong website?

No problem. The state will forward the registration information to the New York City Board of elections to complete the verification and registration process.

Who is eligible to register to vote?

You must be a U.S. citizen and 18 years old at the time of the election to be able to cast a ballot. In addition, you cannot be serving a prison sentence for a felony conviction or be registered to vote in another state. People who are ruled mentally incompetent by a court are also not eligible to register.

If you’re not yet 18 years old by the time of the election, there is an option to pre-register to vote as a 16 or 17-year-old in New York.

How does the BOE process my registration?

The BOE will use either information on file with the DMV or the last four digits of your Social Security number in the new voter registration application to confirm your name and address. If that information is not provided on the form, you may be asked to provide identification the first time you try to vote, like a bank statement or government document that shows you name and address.

What if English is not my first language?

The sites offer an option to choose a language other than English to complete the voter registration form. The choices include Spanish, Bangla, Chinese and Korean.

Can I register as a member of a political party online?

Yes, there is an option to register with a party on all of the sites. But make note that only registered members of a political party can vote in a primary election. If you are registering to vote in New York for the first time, you can join a party and vote in the upcoming June 27 primary election as long as you submit your registration 10 days before the election, on June 17.

If you are a new voter, you can register and vote on the “golden day.”

If you are already registered to vote, it is too late to change your party affiliation for the upcoming primary election. Any party change request submitted on or after Feb. 15 will be processed starting the week after the June primary.