On the last page of the plans, the Port Authority leaves open the possibility that new technologies, which haven’t been proven effective may still be considered, such as “narrow tunnels with electric vehicles” — an idea pushed by Tesla founder Elon Musk. Other ideas such as autonomous buses are being piloted in other cities, but have yet to be tried in New York City.

The government transparency group Reinvent Albany had released a report analyzing the original AirTrain plans and found that per rider, at $2 billion, it would’ve been one of the most expensive transit projects in the world. But now, Jon Orcutt, a consultant for the group, believes the 14 options are more realistic, and affordable.

“I think if you want to get a lot of people to ride transit to the airport, you keep it simple — and to us, that means fix some bus options now and extend the subway later,” Orcutt said. He said a ferry could work, although it’s not clear how people would walk to their destinations. He said adding a light rail option would be too costly and take too long to complete.

“We have a big transit system, let’s just make use of it, “ he said. “In Washington you can take Metro to National, in San Francisco you can take BART into SFO, that’s how you do it.”

The PANYNJ wrote that a questionnaire was sent to 70 key stakeholders, including elected officials and community organizations about these options. In March, there will be two public meetings to discuss the 14 new options.

The in-person public workshops will be held at the LaGuardia Marriott Hotel in East Elmhurst on Wednesday, March 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Thursday, March 24, at the Astoria World Manor, from 6 p.m. to 8 pm. Attendees will be able to record comments for consideration in the evaluation process.