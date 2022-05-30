State Sen. John Liu, a fellow Democrat, says he will run in the new 16th District, which includes the neighborhoods of Bayside, Flushing, Fresh Meadows and Oakland Garden – and bears little resemblance to his current district, which includes Beechhurst and College Point.

The maneuvering comes after a court-appointed mapmaker drew new congressional and state Senate boundaries earlier this month after the Court of Appeals threw out a prior set of maps, which the Democrat-led Legislature drew after the state’s once-a-decade redistricting process imploded.

It means Liu and Stavisky will avoid having to face each other in a primary. Liu’s residence is within the 16th District, as is one of Stavisky’s addresses. But state ethics records show she also owns an apartment in Beechhurst in the 11th District that, as of last year, was not her primary or secondary residence.

“After reviewing the courts' newly drawn maps, I am happy to announce I am running for Senate District 11, a district with which I have a great deal of history,” Stavisky said in a statement. “It is the community I raised my family in, a community I've represented in the past and a community I consider to be home.”

In his own statement, Liu said he’s lived in the new 16th district for the last 29 years.

“Let’s do this," he said.