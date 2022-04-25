Seneca Lake residents such as Yvonne Taylor are preparing for tourism season this month by hauling out the docks and patio furniture, but a cloud is looming over her joy at the start of sunny, busy days.

Taylor and other local business owners are waiting anxiously for Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to deliver a decision on whether they will deny or approve the air permit for Greenidge Generation, a natural gas-fired power plant that makes more than $100 million a year mining Bitcoin.

That decision has been delayed more than three months, while the original permits expired nearly seven months ago. One of the major reasons for the wait, according to the DEC, is the nearly 4,000 public comments submitted on November 19th, 2021.

At a Monday morning press conference, two Cornell University researchers disclosed that they had reviewed all those comments in less than a week — and found that 98.8% were strongly opposed to renewal of a for-profit power plant running 24/7 with very little public use.

Fewer than than 1% of commenters supported the project, contrary to earlier claims Greenidge made to Gothamist in February that they had full community support, and those opposed were a loud and very small minority.

“This delay is not genuinely being caused by the number of comments in need of review,” said Taylor, co-founder of the local environmental advocacy nonprofit Seneca Lake Guardian, which hosted the press conference. “We hope the governor will get off her you-know-what, and make a decision on this before the primary and prove that she is working for the people of New York State and not this wealthy crypto bro company.”

One of the Cornell data researchers, Dr. Owen Marshall, said he submitted a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request to the DEC for the public comments on March 15th, and less than a week later, he received a thumb drive containing a mix of 3,919 PDF files and Microsoft Word files.