Last Thursday, over 100 chief executives of the city’s business community logged onto a Zoom meeting with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks to discuss an ongoing obstacle to the city’s recovery.

As major companies, including American Express, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, urge their employees to return to the office, a recent survey suggested that commuters are concerned about public safety on the subways.

However, during the hour-long meeting — which was arranged by the influential business group which commissioned the survey, the Partnership for New York City — Sewell and Banks assured corporate leaders that the NYPD was making progress on their efforts to remove illegal guns from the street as well as improving safety on the subways.

“Everybody came away from that session with very positive feelings about going back to their employees and communicating specific efforts that are going on to restore safety in both the subway and on the streets of the city,” recalled Kathryn Wylde, the president of the Partnership for New York City, who attended the meeting.

Now, on the heels of Tuesday’s shooting where at least 24 people were injured inside a subway in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams faces questions about whether his signature campaign promise of reducing crime is slipping away from his grasp three months into his mayoralty. The attack has drawn national attention, with President Joe Biden expressing his condolences and offering full support for the city during an event in Iowa.