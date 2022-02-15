Mayor Eric Adams has wasted little time flaunting his strong ties with New York City’s Asian community, which have been years in the making.

When given the opportunity, he has proudly worn a traditional mandarin-collared jacket and even remarked how good he looks in it. In a video of a recent bus ride tweeted by the mayor’s office, he says “gung hay fat choy,” the Cantonese Lunar New Year greeting that invokes prosperity, to a Chinese senior. John Liu, a state senator from Queens, has gone as far as to call Adams akin to “first Asian American mayor.”

But following Sunday’s fatal stabbing of Christina Yuna Lee, a young Asian woman in Manhattan’s Chinatown — the latest in a spate of violent attacks against Asians — Adams’ relationship with a fast growing electorate is being tested as the community grows increasingly fearful and seeks action from the city. Once largely defined by their concerns on education, Asians have in the wake of the pandemic become increasingly vocal about public safety as well as racial justice. Their demands join a broader cry among New Yorkers for the mayor to deliver on his main campaign promise of making the city safer while tackling systemic racism.

A troubling pattern

The latest killing comes less than one month after Michelle Go, a 40-year-old Asian New Yorker, was pushed to her death onto the subway tracks at Times Square. Last week, a South Korean diplomat was punched in the face. Both attacks were unprovoked, according to police.

For many New Yorkers, the death of Lee, a 35-year-old media producer, stood out. Surveillance video showed Lee being followed into her building by her alleged killer who police say she did not appear to know. The killing took place inside her apartment, where neighbors reported hearing screams. Police later found her dead in her bathtub with more than 40 stab wounds, according to multiple outlets. A suspect has been arrested and charged with her murder.

“I feel like it was like a horror movie,” said Jane Park, a 31-year-old Chinatown resident on Monday who attended a rally for Lee. “This whole incident kind of just confirmed my worst nightmare in terms of what can happen.”

Despite the chilling nature of the crime, Adams did not attend a press conference with public officials and Asian advocates on Sunday to address the incident, which police have not yet determined to be a hate crime. The mayor, a former police officer, has made a point of responding to the scenes of violent crimes, including the one that involved Go.

“Do I wish the mayor were there? Absolutely,” said Benjamin Wei, the founder of a nonprofit group called Asians Fighting Injustice who was at the press conference.

‘A three-line response’

Since taking office, Adams has kept a packed schedule. But his stated agenda on Sunday appeared light: he was set to attend a fashion show in the morning and host a Super Bowl party for first responders in the evening. The press conference in Chinatown was held at 3 p.m.